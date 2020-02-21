Search underway for missing 77-year-old man out of Scottsdale

article

Scottsdale Police officials say a Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen on Thursday.

According to a statement released Friday, 77-year-old Russell Nelson was last seen at 11:00 a.m. at his home in the area of 56th Street and Oak.

Police say Nelson suffers from dementia and high blood pressure, takes frequent walks around his neighborhood, and tends to frequent restaurants in the area. Nelson does not drive, and does not have a cell phone.

Authorities say Nelson is 6' tall, weighs 220 lbs, with gray hair, white beard, and blue eyes. They don't know what he was wearing when he was last seen, but did say he normally wears a baseball hat, along with a t-shirt with a button-up shirt over it.

Anyone with information should call Scottsdale Police at (480) 312-5000.