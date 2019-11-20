Search underway for missing 87-year-old man

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help, as search efforts continue for a missing 87-year-old man.

According to a statement released Wednesday night, Loren Hale Fisher was last seen leaving his home near W. Bell Road and N. Del Webb Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in his wife's car.

Fisher, officials say, has dementia and other medical issues requiring medications.

Fisher is described as a white man, 5'8" tall, weighing 189lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing blue jeans with suspenders. Details of Fisher's shirts and shoes were not available.

Fisher, according to officials with MCSO, was last seen driving in a 2005 gold Honda Accord with Arizona license plate 252-BBJ. Fisher does not have a phone with him, or any other communication device.

Anyone with information should contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477) immediately.