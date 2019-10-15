Search underway for missing Sylmar family in possible kidnapping

The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation after a 29-year-old woman and her three children, ages 9, 6, and 5 were reported missing from their Sylmar home.

Police were called to a home in the 13600 block of Fellows Avenue located near the intersection of Roxford Street and Borden Avenue Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. and arriving officers determined a possible kidnapping occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

LAPD detectives sought 29-year-old Liliana Lopez, and her children, Jakob Cabrera, 9, Steven Matthew Lopez, 6, and Linda Lopez, 5. The family's Great Dane, Max, was also missing, neighbors said.

Investigators also sought 28-year-old Esteban Lopez who is reportedly the father of at least two of the children. He was named as a possible suspect, authorities said.

"I don't think he did anything to them. I think they're with their family or something," a neighbor told FOX 11.

FOX 11 exclusively learned Liliana Lopez reportedly had a restraining order against Esteban Lopez.

Police received a 911 call on October 9 reporting a trespass and restraining order violation at the Lopez family's home. The caller reported the suspect was known to carry a gun and was in violation of an existing restraining order.

The family's vehicles are also missing.

Anyone with information on this possible kidnapping was asked to call LAPD Detectives Arroyo or Chamberlain at 213-486-6840. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online.

CNS contributed to this report.