Search underway for woman missing out of Maricopa

Police officials in Maricopa are asking for the public's help, as they search for a woman who was last seen on the morning of July 11.

According to a bulletin posted to the Maricopa Police Department's unverified Twitter page, 57-year-old Tammie Francene Helton walked away from her home at around 9:00 a.m., located near Porter Road and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, and has not been seen since.

Helton, according to police, suffers from PTSD, depression, anxiety, and has a history of suicide attempts. Officials say she is likely to be on foot because she does not have access to a vehicle.

Police describe Helton as a white woman, 5'4" tall, weighing 175lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information should call Maricopa Police at (520)568-3673.

