Sears Fire near Cave Creek prompts evacuations, 450 acres burned

Fire crews are battling a 450-acre wildfire near Cave Creek in the Tonto National Forest.

The Sears Fire is burning on Cave Creek Road near Forest Road 24 and the Sears Kay area.

Tonto National Forest officials say there are engines and aircraft responding to the scene.

Camp Creek Summer Homes have been evacuated as firefighters provide structure protection.

No structures have been damaged.

started on Sept. 25.