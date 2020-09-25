Sears Fire near Cave Creek prompts evacuations, 8,700 acres burned

September 27, 7:21 a.m.:

The Sears Fire has burned 8,700 acres of grass and brush since it broke out during the afternoon of Sept. 25.

The Bartlett Lake area, boat ramp and marina remain closed until further notice as a precaution.

According to InciWeb, "The area closure includes all National Forest System lands, roads, and trails within the boundary starting at the intersection of National Forest System Road (NFSR) 24 (Cave Creek Road) and NFSR 19 (Bartlett Dam Road), then following NFSR 19 East to the western shore of Bartlett Lake, then following the western shoreline of Bartlett Lake and the Verde River to Horse Shoe Lake, then following the western shore of Horse Shoe Lake to Lime Creek, then following Lime Creek Northwest to NFSR 24, then following the eastern edge of NFSR 24 South to the junction with NFSR 41, then crossing NFSR 24 to the western edge of the road and following the western edge of NFSR 24 south to the pullout at mile post 2, then crossing back over the to the eastern side of NFSR 24, and following NFSR 24 South to NFSR 19. (the beginning)."

No injuries or structure damage has been reported but on Sept. 26, Forest Service officials said the Humboldt Lookout and FAA communication equipment are threatened.

Officials estimate the wildfire will be contained by, Thursday, Oct. 15.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

September 26, 11:29 a.m.:

Fire crews are battling a 5,200-acre wildfire near Cave Creek in the Tonto National Forest.

The Sears Fire is burning on Cave Creek Road near Forest Road 24 and the Sears Kay area.

The Bartlett Lake area, boat ramp and marina close at noon on Sept. 26 until further notice as a precaution.

Tonto National Forest officials say there are engines and aircraft responding to the scene.

Camp Creek Summer Homes have been evacuated as firefighters provide structure protection.

No structures have been damaged.

Fire crews are battling the 450-acre Sears Fire that started on Sept. 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.