Second Aug. 26 Black Lives Matter protest in Phoenix canceled due to violent threats, organizer says

On August 26, protesters marched in Phoenix once again amid renewed anger over police brutality and racism, but one protest was cancelled before it began due to alleged threats.

The protest that was slated to start in the area of Central Avenue and Camelback Road was supposed to be the second of two protests. Earlier in the day in Downtown Phoenix, a protest took place outside Phoenix City Hall.

March cancelled due to threats of violence

That second march was cancelled by organizers at the last minute due to reported threats of physical, gun violence. Organizers say they weren't able to guarantee safety, therefore, canceling the march.

In response, Phoenix Police officials say their detectives have investigated the posts in question, and have not been able to identify any specific individuals or any credible threats in connection with the posts.

"The department will continue to monitor and assess any threats that come to our attention," Phoenix Police officials said, in the statement.

Downtown protesters demand end to police violence

The protest in Downtown Phoenix took place as the Phoenix City Council met for the first time since taking a break earlier in the summer.

Those who took part in the protest had say they want:

Officers involved in police shootings to be fired

Use of Force Incident Reports, as well as unedited body camera footage, to be released to families within 72 hours following the incident

Families of those injured or killed by police be allowed to see said footage and documents, 48 hours before the public does.

At the event in Downtown Phoenix, The families of Ryan Whitaker, Francisco Valdez, Dion Humphrey, James Garcia, Muhammed Muhaymin and Alejandro Hernandez all stood together in solidarity.

Protest took place amid furor over Black man's shooting in Wisconsin

In recent days, ongoing furorover police brutality was reignited across the country, following the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on August 23.

According to the Associated Press, Jacob Blake was shot by an officer, since identified as Rusten Sheskey, after officers first unsuccessfully used a Taser and as Blake leaned into his vehicle during an incident, citing a news release by the police agency. State agents later recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle, the release said. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

According to the family's attorney, Black is not likely to walk again following the shooting.

The shooting set off nights of unrest in Kenosha, which is located midway between Milwaukee and Chicago. It also set off protests in other cities, such as Atlanta.

Protests in Wisconsin turn deadly

On August 25, protests turned deadly when two people were shot dead during the protest.

“I just killed somebody,” the gunman could be heard saying at one point during the rampage that erupted just before midnight.

The suspect, since identified as Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested in Illinois the next day, and accused of first-degree murder.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the young man responsible for the shootings walk past them with a rifle over his shoulder with his hands in the air as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

As for why the gunman was allowed to leave, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth portrayed a chaotic, high-stress scene, with screaming, chanting, nonstop radio traffic and “people running all over the place" — conditions that can cause “tunnel vision” among law officers.