Sen. Kamala Harris says US wildfire response should be ideology-free

article

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris says ideology shouldn’t play a role in the U.S. response to wildfires and climate change.

She didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name on Tuesday, but her remarks came a day after he visited California and again cast doubt on the science behind climate change. He has often sparred with state officials over the response to fires and has advocated for raking forests.

The California senator is visiting her home state for the first time as Joe Biden’s running mate. She joined Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for a briefing about a wildfire that tore through the Sierra National Forest beginning Labor Day weekend.

Ash fell from the sky around her, and the air smelled strongly of smoke.

Dean Gould, forest supervisor for the Sierra National Forest, says officials have never seen a more aggressive fire in the area.

Harris and Newsom then walked through a burned-out property.