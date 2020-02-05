Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will vote to approve both articles of impeachment against President Trump

article

Officials with the office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) say she will vote to approve both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

"The facts are clear; security aid was withheld from Ukraine in an attempt to benefit the president’s political campaign. While White House attorneys claim this behavior is not serious, it is dangerous to the fundamental principles of American democracy to use the power of the federal government for personal or political gain. Worse, they failed to assure the American people that this behavior will not continue and that future national security decisions will be made free from personal interests," read a statement issued by Sen. Sinema.

Sen. Sinema's announcement came after Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November's elections, said he will vote to convict Trump.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Sen. Jones said the sum of the evidence produced "a picture of a president who has abused the great power of his office for personal gain, a picture of a president who has placed his personal interest well above the interest of the nation."

The Associated Press has noted that Sen. Sinema, along with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, are among the Democrats being closely watched for their votes.

Meanwhile, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican to break ranks.

It would take 67 votes in the Republican-dominated Senate -- two-thirds of senators -- to remove Trump.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.