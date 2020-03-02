Senator Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Phoenix Thursday

article

Senator Bernie Sanders will be coming to Phoenix on Thursday, March 5. This will be the presidential candidate's first stop in Arizona in 2020.

The rally will be held at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the same venue President Donald Trump held his rally in February.

His campaign stop will be almost two weeks before Arizona's Presidential Preference Election which takes place on March 17.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.

To RSVP for the event, head to Senator Sanders' website.