Breaking News

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake, aftershocks strike California-Nevada border, felt throughout Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 17 mins ago
Earthquakes
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif - Several earthquakes struck the eastern edge of California along the California-Nevada state line Thursday afternoon. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first temblor was a magnitude 5.9 and hit in Alpine County at 3:49 p.m. That quake was followed a series of aftershocks in the eastern edge of California ranging from a magnitude 2.6 to a magnitude 4.2 

At least nine aftershocks hit the area, and according to USGS data, each one was 2 to 4 minutes apart from the last.

earthquake.jpg

Reports of damage aren't yet known.

WATCH LIVE: Aerials from Sacramento-area amid strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks

This is a breaking news story.