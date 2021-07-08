Magnitude 5.9 earthquake, aftershocks strike California-Nevada border, felt throughout Bay Area

Several earthquakes struck the eastern edge of California along the California-Nevada state line Thursday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first temblor was a magnitude 5.9 and hit in Alpine County at 3:49 p.m. That quake was followed a series of aftershocks in the eastern edge of California ranging from a magnitude 2.6 to a magnitude 4.2

At least nine aftershocks hit the area, and according to USGS data, each one was 2 to 4 minutes apart from the last.

Reports of damage aren't yet known.

