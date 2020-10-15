'Set' alert issued for Crown King as Horse Fire continues to burn

Officials with the USDA Forest Service say crews are responding to a fire in the Prescott National Forest on Oct. 15.

The fire, according to officials with the Prescott National Forest, is named Horse Fire, and it was spotted at around noon. The fire is burning about six miles northwest of Crown King, and 18 miles south of Prescott.

"Due to the fire’s remote location and rugged terrain, fire managers are currently relying on aircraft to suppress the fire," read a portion of a statement released during the afternoon hours of Oct. 15.

USDA officials say as a precaution, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has issued a "set" alert for the Crown King community, but emphasized there are no evacuations currently in effect.

Officials with the Arizona State Forestry say they are supporting multiple resources to the battle the blaze.

