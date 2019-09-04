Several crashes reported along I-10 west of Tonopah; at least one dead

DPS officials say at least one person is dead following a crash along the I-10 west of the Valley.

Early reports by DPS say at least two commercial trucks rolled over in the area of milepost 83, west of Tonopah, along the I-10's eastbound lanes. Rain was also reported in the area.

An extended closure is expected due to investigations and removal of overturned commercial trucks. DPS officials are asking people to avoid the area.