Several major websites down in reported widespread internet outage

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Several major websites down in reported widespread internet outage

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

PlayStation Network, Amazon, UPS, Fidelity and a range of other major apps and websites were reported down on Thursday, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet issues.

The outage appeared to have also impacted Costo, AirBNB, Delta Air Lines, Expedia and a number of banks including PNC and US Bank. Many of the websites were failing to load and noted a "DNS failure."

Nearly 40,000 users reported issues with the PlayStation Network, mostly the inability to sign in to the gaming platform. Another 8,600 people said they couldn’t log in to Fidelity’s website. 

DownDetector also reported issues with the global content delivery networks Amazon Web Services and Akamai, which both host many major websites. Akamai said on Twitter just before 1 p.m. ET that it had implemented a fix for the issue and "based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations."

"We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated," the company wrote. 

Street Style At Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2022

FILE - A person texts on a cell phone in a file image dated June 25, 2021, in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

There were also reports of 911 outages in Virginia, though it was unclear if the emergency services issue was related to the website outages. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said its 911 outage was related to a fiber cut. 

A number of widespread internet outages have been reported in recent months. Several high-traffic websites, including New York Times, CNN, the Guardian, Amazon, Reddit and even the U.K. government's home page, went offline briefly on June 8 after a problem at the widely-used cloud service company Fastly.

Days later, the websites and apps of several major banks, airlines and other companies across the globe suffered brief outages after an issue with Akamai, which is based in Massachusetts.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. 