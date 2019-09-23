Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Severe flooding in Phoenix as storm rolls through the Valley

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Rain expected to fall throughout the day across the Valley

Rain is expected to fall throughout the day across the Valley and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Central Phoenix until Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Severe flooding has hit parts of Phoenix as a storm continues to roll through the Valley Monday morning.

Rain is expected to fall throughout the day across the Valley and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Central Phoenix until Tuesday morning.

Due to flooding, several roads are closed throughout the Valley.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell is out in the East Valley chasing the storm

RADAR: Latest weather conditions across Arizona