Severe flooding in Phoenix as storm rolls through the Valley
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Severe flooding has hit parts of Phoenix as a storm continues to roll through the Valley Monday morning.
Rain is expected to fall throughout the day across the Valley and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Central Phoenix until Tuesday morning.
Due to flooding, several roads are closed throughout the Valley.
