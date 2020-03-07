SFD: Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Scottsdale

A child was transported to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Hayden and Royal Palm.

"We transported one pediatric patient in critical condition to a trauma facility and evaluated another patient that was also transported in stable condition," stated Chris Schibi of the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Details about the child and the vehicle's driver have not been released.

The Hayden and Royal Palm intersection will remain closed during the investigation.

