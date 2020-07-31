Expand / Collapse search
Shelter-in-place ordered as firefighters battle massive fire at southwest Houston warehouse

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in southwest Houston, as residents in the area are asked to shelter-in-place due to the hazardous chemicals burning.

HFD received the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Westpark Drive around 10:35 a.m. Friday.

Several fire trucks are at the scene on Westpark Drive near Fairhill Drive. Residents one mile north and one mile west of the scene have been asked to shelter-in-place as firefighters work to contain the fire.

People are also asked to avoid the area due to the emergency response.

Three-alarm fire in SW Houston

FOX 26 Photojournalist David Lanier captured footage of a three-alarm warehouse fire in southwest Houston.

Witnesses say the dark plumes of smoke from the fire can be seen from the Galleria area.

SkyFOX captured several explosions at the warehouse, and at least one fire truck, HFD Ladder 28, appears to be burnt from the blaze as smoke engulfs it.

No word on what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.