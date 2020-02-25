Sheriff: Orange County deputy shoots ax-wielding home intruder

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says one of its own deputies shot a man who allegedly broke into her Apopka home on Tuesday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the suspect was attempting to break into numerous homes in the Rolling Oaks subdivision and used an ax to bust through the deputy's door, so she shot him to protect herself and her children.

"This could happen to anyone, but our deputies are trained to protect themselves, protect our community. This person broke into a deputy's home with an ax, and who knows what his intentions were," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina, "but anyone like that is going to met with lethal force by our deputies, and I think she did a great job."

Sheriff Mina said the suspect was able to get inside the home, but the deputy was able to handcuff the suspect and hold him until deputies arrived.

The suspect did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Mina said.

"He was transported to Orlando Health. He's expected to survive," Mina said. "He will be charged, at the minimum, with armed burglary."