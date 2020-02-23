Sheriff's office: Man missing after hiking through canyon in Gila County

article

Two men went hiking through a canyon in Gila County Saturday and one of them went missing after reportedly being washed away in a flash flood, according to the sheriff's office.

The men went hiking around 2 p.m. northeast of Roosevelt Lake near Cherry Creek, described as an "extremely remote" area, and one of the hikers got washed away in a flashflood. Saturday brought in record rainfall into the valley, sparking flash flood warnings in surrounding areas.

Authorities say he may have also been struck by a boulder.

The friend of the missing hiker finally was able to get help and by 10 p.m., the sheriff's office began a search.

The efforts continued through Sunday afternoon and will start back up Monday morning.