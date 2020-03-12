Sheriff's office searching for 3 people, including 6-year-old girl, in northern Arizona

article

Authorities in northern Arizona are searching for three people, including a 6-year-old girl, who were last seen in the Heber-Overgaard area.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday 30-year-old Janetta Broadhead, her 6-year-old daughter Briley Broadhead, and 50-year-old Martin "Marty" Buckley were staying at a trailer park but have since left and are believed to be in a travel trailer in the woods around the Heber-Overgaard area.

The sheriff's office, along with the Department of Child Safety, is concerned for Briley's medical and physical well being.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-524-4050 or DCS at 1-888-SOS-CHILD.