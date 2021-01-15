Sheriff's office searching for missing San Tan Valley woman

article

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as deputies search for a San Tan Valley woman who vanished under mysterious circumstances.

The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Jessica Goodwin has not been heard from since Jan. 11 when she called off work.

Deputies say Goodwin hasn't been seen since and she left her dog at home.

Goodwin is 5'2", weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

PCSO says Goodwin may be driving a white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with an Arizona license plate CKA9275.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 520-866-5111.

