North Carolina high school shooting leaves 1 injured; gunman at large

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:22 AM MDT until WED 2:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
4
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM MDT until WED 2:30 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

North Carolina high school shooting leaves 1 injured; gunman at large

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also released a statement in the wake of the shooting, which came after another shooting at another North Carolina high school on Monday. According to local reports, a teenager was shot and injured following a fight.

"For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting at a North Carolina school," Cooper tweeted. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem."

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said at least one student was hurt after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Wednesday. 

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told reporters that a student was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting inside the school but did not elaborate on the student’s condition. 

The sheriff said the suspect was not in custody, and he did not know if the suspect was a student.

Police Confirm Shooting at Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina

Local authorities confirmed a shooting took place at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on September 1. (Credit: Brian T via Storyful)

Authorities said all other students are safe but the incident prompted a lockdown for schools in the area as a precaution.

"Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown," the office posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "There has been a shooting on school property."

RELATED: Elijah McClain: 5 first responders charged in Black man's 2019 death

The Winston-Salem Police Department is also helping with the investigation. Police also sent out a tweet to parents about the lockdown.

Authorities say students are being transported to the nearby Harris Teeter on Peace Haven Road to be reunited with their parents. Police later tweeted that there was a disturbance in the area but haven’t confirmed there was a second shooting.

Police blocked roads to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the school as police directed traffic away from campus. Students and parents could be seen walking toward a nearby shopping center.

One Injured in Confirmed Shooting at Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina

Winston-Salem police confirmed a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina on September 1 that left one student injured. (Credit: Dorrel Brown via Storyful)

Christopher Johnson said his son told him that he heard the gunshots while in the school gym and students were told to hide because there was an active shooter on campus.

"You see stuff like this in the media," said Johnson, whose son was still at the school awaiting transportation to a pickup point. "It’s scary to know that it actually reached out and touched you this time. My son’s not a victim, but he’s part of this and he’ll probably remember this forever."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also released a statement in the wake of the shooting, which came after another shooting at another North Carolina high school on Monday. According to local reports, a teenager was shot and injured following a fight.

"For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting at a North Carolina school," Cooper tweeted. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem."

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District told FOX Television Stations more information will be released soon. 

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the shooting, according to the agency’s Charlotte office

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

 