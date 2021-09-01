North Carolina high school shooting leaves 1 injured; gunman at large

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also released a statement in the wake of the shooting, which came after another shooting at another North Carolina high school on Monday. According to local reports, a teenager was shot and injured following a fight.

"For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting at a North Carolina school," Cooper tweeted. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem."

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said at least one student was hurt after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Wednesday.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told reporters that a student was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting inside the school but did not elaborate on the student’s condition.

The sheriff said the suspect was not in custody, and he did not know if the suspect was a student.

Authorities said all other students are safe but the incident prompted a lockdown for schools in the area as a precaution.

"Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown," the office posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "There has been a shooting on school property."

The Winston-Salem Police Department is also helping with the investigation. Police also sent out a tweet to parents about the lockdown.

Authorities say students are being transported to the nearby Harris Teeter on Peace Haven Road to be reunited with their parents. Police later tweeted that there was a disturbance in the area but haven’t confirmed there was a second shooting.

Police blocked roads to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the school as police directed traffic away from campus. Students and parents could be seen walking toward a nearby shopping center.

Christopher Johnson said his son told him that he heard the gunshots while in the school gym and students were told to hide because there was an active shooter on campus.

"You see stuff like this in the media," said Johnson, whose son was still at the school awaiting transportation to a pickup point. "It’s scary to know that it actually reached out and touched you this time. My son’s not a victim, but he’s part of this and he’ll probably remember this forever."

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District told FOX Television Stations more information will be released soon.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the shooting, according to the agency’s Charlotte office

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



