Shooting near North Scottsdale park kills 1 person

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the area of Via Linda Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

According to a statement, the shooting happened in the area of Cholla Park, which is located on the northwest corner of the intersection.

FOX 10 has learned that one of the two people involved in the shooting is in critical condition at the hospital, and another person has died. It is not known as to why the people involved started shooting.