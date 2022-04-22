3 shot near Northwest DC school, police say

Expand / Collapse search
WASHINGTON - Police are swarming the scene after three people were shot near a school in Northwest DC, according to officials.

DC police said they received a call about a shooting at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday along the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW near Edmund Burke School.

There have been at least three victims located, including two adult males and one juvenile female, according to authorities. The conditions of the victims were not available at this time.

Police are currently conducting sweeps in the area and are urging residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area to shelter in place.

FOX 5 DC spoke with witnesses at the scene who said they heard at least 100 gunshots in the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were also responding to the shooting to help local authorities.

The shooting took place near several embassies in the Van Ness area, including embassies for China, Pakistan, Israel, Nigeria and Singapore. The U.S. Secret Service said their officers were assisting local police and said there was "no impact to Secret Service protectees."

The University of D.C. announced that their Van Ness campus is on lockdown in response to the shooting.

FOX 5 DC crews are at the scene and we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details soon.