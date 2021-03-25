Expand / Collapse search
Silent Witness: Reward offered after chihuahua found burned to death in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered after authorities say a chihuahua was found burned to death in Phoenix.

Silent Witness says the dog was found burned inside a metal frame on March 23 in the area of 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

"A brown in color Chihuahua type dog was found burned, inside a metal frame, which was believed to be a kennel or basket of some sort that had melted," Silent Witness said.

The Arizona Humane Society transported the dog to Midwestern University for a necropsy.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or online at silentwitness.org.

See more on the Silent Witness website: https://silentwitness.org/cases/animal-cruelty-in-the-area-of-43rd-avenue-and-west-ocotillo-road-phoenix/

