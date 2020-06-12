Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old man out of San Tan Valley

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 66-year-old man out of San Tan Valley that is the subject of a Silver Alert that was issued Friday evening.

According to a statement from Pinal County Sheriff's Office, John Blackhall McKinney was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on June 11. He was last seen driving a 1999 Ford Explorer with license place number BCJ8695.

McKinney is described as 6' tall, weighing 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials with PCSO say McKinney has cancer, which affects his mental status, and has recently been experiencing psychotic episodes.

Anyone with information should call police.