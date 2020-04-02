Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman with mental condition

article

Phoenix Police have issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Hedy Osborn, who was last seen leaving a VA hospital and suffers from a mental condition that makes her seem disoriented, officials say.

Police say Osborn is a 5'7", 170-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen driving a white 2007 Ford F250.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix PD's Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121, or (602) 262-6151 after hours.