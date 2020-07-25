Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old man from Sun City West with dementia

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 87-year-old man who went missing from his home in Sun City West the night of July 24.

Norman Duerr has dementia and requires medication on a daily basis, offcials say.

Duerr was last seen wearing a black Michael Kors T-shirt and brown Sperry shoes. He was last seen the morning of July 24 at his home near State Route 303 and El Mirage Road.

The 87-year-old does not drive, but left in a red 2001 Chrysler PT Cruise with license plate number 614WVK. Officials believe he left with his wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS.

