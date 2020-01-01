Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Phoenix

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen along 7th Street in Phoenix Wednesday.

According to Phoenix Police officials, 56-year-old Cliff Dequilettes was last seen walking south on 7th Street in the area of 7th Street and E. Euclid Road. He is known to walk for long distances and getting lost easily. Police say Dequilettes may be confused.

Dequilettes is described as a white man, 5'8" tall, weighing 140 lbs, with gray/black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored shirt or jacket, dark flannel plaid pants, and shoes of an unknown color.

Anyone with information should call police.