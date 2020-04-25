Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Phoenix man

article

Phoenix Police are looking for a missing 80-year-old man who has not been seen since April 23.

Edgar Lallum was last seen near 27th Street and Utopia Road, and police say he is likely driving a brown 1987 Lincoln Town Car with license plate WC8SR3.

Family members say he has a medical condition that makes him seem confused or disoriented.

If anyone has any information, please call Phoenix PD's Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or (602) 262-6141 after hours.