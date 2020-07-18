Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old man from Pinal County

article

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for an 88-year-old man with dementia who was last seen on July 17 in Gold Canyon.

Donald Cline suffers from dementia and other medical issues, officials say, and had been seen in the area near the US 60 and Superstition Mountain Drive.

Cline drives a maroon-colored 2018 Honda CRV with license plate number BKW5876. He is 5'9" and 182 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.