Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Phoenix

article

The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man from Phoenix.

Officials are looking for 81-year-old Pedro Manuel Manjon Bernal, who was last seen Saturday at his residence in the area of 27th Street and Cactus Road.

Police say Bernal is believed to be driving a yellow 2006 four-door Nissan Sentra with a spoiler. The vehicle has a black hood and the Arizona plate ASH5474.

Bernal is 5'06" tall, 140 pounds with short gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket and blue jeans. He may also be wearing glasses.

His family says he suffers from a medical condition which may make him appear confused or disoriented. He speaks Spanish only.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Phoenix Police Department.