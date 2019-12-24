Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Phoenix man who was last seen Tuesday morning.

According to Phoenix Police officials, Frank Murphy was last known to be in the area of S. 18th Street And E. Jones Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Murphy, according to officials, has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented. He is described as a Black man, 5' 6" tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Murphy was last known to be wearing a red shirt, gray pants, black jacket, black beanie hat, and black shoes. Murphy walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police.