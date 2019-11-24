Silver Alert issued for missing teenage boy with autism

article

DPS officials say a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teenage boy who is on the autism spectrum.

Authorities describe 17-year-old Jacob Ikeler of Chandler as a white male, 5'03", 103 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jacob was last seen in the 2000 block of East Indigo Drive in Chandler on November 22. He was last seen wearing beige pants, a light blue shirt and glasses.

Officials say Jacob's mental capacity ranges from late childhood to early teens and doesn't have his prescribed medications with him. Chandler Police officials say Jacom also has Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, and suffers from depression and anxiety.

If you have any information please contact Chandler Police at 480-782-4130 or your local police department.