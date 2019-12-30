Silver alert: Phoenix police searching for 82-year-old man

article

Phoenix police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man.

Tuoi Le was last spotted near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road at around 3:30 p.m.

He was wearing a blue hat or beanie, a long sleeve tan button-up shirt, black pants and slippers. He also uses a cane to walk.

Tuoi speaks Vietnamese and he may be confused. He is known to get lost easily.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-2121.