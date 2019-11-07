Single-engine plane crashes into home in Upland

article

The San Bernardino County Fire Department on Thursday was investigating reports of an aircraft down in the Upland area.

Crews were on scene of a residential fire in the area of Overland Ct. and Wedgewood Ave. The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department confirmed that a single-engine fixed-wing aircraft collided into the home. One person was confirmed to be on the plane, their condition was not known. Officials said the residents of the home were able to evacuate safely.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane took off from Palm Springs International Airport and was en route to Torrance Municipal Airport.

Images from SkyFOX showed a parachute hanging over a tree near the backyard of the home.

A hazardous materials team was requested at the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the crash. The NTSB is the lead investigative agency. According to the FAA, it typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause for an accident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.