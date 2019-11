article

Firefighters are battling a one acre brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon in Malibu.

The fire is burning along the 1200 block of N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., and at least one home is threatened.

Super scoopers are overhead—dumping water in hopes of quickly containing the flames.

Images from SkyFOX show the fire burning behind a large house, and a man using a garden house to put out a hotspot.



This is a developing story