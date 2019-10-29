Small plane crashes into house in NJ

A twin engine plane crashed into a house in a bedroom community south of New York City Tuesday, setting two houses on fire.

The Cessna 414 crashed into the house at 84 Berkley Avenue in Colonia at about 11 a.m.

No one was home at at the time of the crash, according to an official on the scene. No civilians were injured.

The plane lodged into the back of the home and in the basement.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene in Middlesex County. The fires were under control a short time later.

The FAA was en route to the scene.

"The plane apparently clipped trees," said Mayor John E McCormac. "It clipped the house at 88 Berkley Avenue. It went into the house at 84 Berkley Avenue. That house was at 84 was a total loss.The two houses at either side, 80 and 88, were damaged. Everyone got out."

The flight had left Leesburg, Virginia, with only the pilot aboard. It was headed to Linden Airport, about 4 miles from the crash site.

The condition of the pilot was unknown.

The weather was misty at the time of the crash.