Small plane lands in neighborhood near I-17 and Deer Valley Road

Phoenix Fire says a small plane landed in a neighborhood near Deer Valley.

Captain Nicole Minnick said the plane landed on a neighborhood street near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road off Interstate 17 not far from the Deer Valley Airport.

(Simon Berridge)

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say one person was in the plane, the pilot, and they are refusing medical evaluation.

The investigation will be handled by the FAA and NTSB.

