SoCal nurse leaves behind 5 kids, including newborn, after dying of COVID-19

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:52 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
5
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 3:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County

SoCal nurse leaves behind 5 kids, including newborn, after dying of COVID-19

By Jessica Oh and KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
COVID-19 Tributes
FOX 10 Phoenix

Nurse, who is a mom of 5, dies from COVID-19

A nurse, who was a mom of five -- including a newborn, has died from COVID-19 complications.

A Southern California nurse leaves behind five children, including a newborn, and her husband after dying of COVID-19.

No one thought Davy Macias, a 37-year-old nurse, would be fighting for her life due to the virus.

"You don't want to see this, you don't," said Davy's brother Vong Serey. "You don't want to see your family and loved ones intubated, tubed stuck inside them all over the place."

According to family members, Davy and her husband Daniel both contracted the delta variant after going on a family vacation. 

Vong says despite the severe symptoms, his sister vowed to make a full recovery.

7546bb00-
7d8de481-snapshot-9.jpg

"She was saying like, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m only going to be here for a couple of weeks," Vong said.

Davy was seven months pregnant when she was hospitalized. Her brother said that made treatment very difficult.

"My sister wasn't able to get medication because she was pregnant. They didn't want to give her any kind of medication so she was suffering that whole entire week and a half," Vong explained.

When Davy's conditions got worse, doctors delivered her newborn baby six weeks early – a child Davy never even got to meet.

"We're all devastated for that," Vong said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Family members say she was not vaccinated against the virus, citing the pregnancy.

Now, Vong is urging the public to get their COVID-19 shots if they haven't done so already.

"That is something that can't be defeated by just waiting it out," he said.

Davy's husband is still fighting for his life at the hospital. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the family.