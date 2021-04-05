Source: MLB All-Star Game to relocate to Denver

Major League Baseball is planning to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game to All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field after pulling the game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's controversial voting law, the Associated Press is reporting citing a source. The commissioner's office is expected to make a formal announcement on Tuesday.

KDVR is reporting Denver-area law enforcement officials confirmed they will be working the game this summer.

The game was scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County. It would have been the third time Atlanta serves as host, having previously held the event in 1972 and 2000, but would have been the first time in their new stadium that opened in 2017.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, the commissioner said in a statement. A new ballpark for the events wasn’t immediately revealed.

Manfred said he also spoke with the Major League Baseball Players Association, which at the time of the commissioner’s decision said it had still not taken a stance.

Manfred said despite the change of venue, MLB still plans to use the All-Star Game this year to honor Hank Aaron, the Braves’ Hall of Famer and former career home run champion who died on Jan. 22 at age 86.

Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta.

The new law has faced harsh criticism and backlash prompting a series of boycotts on Georgia-based products such as Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot, not to mention dozens of legal challenges already filed and pending.

The the 98-page "Election Integrity Act of 2021" was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on the evening of March 25, just a few hours after it was approved by the Georgia General Assembly. Kemp has vowed to defend the measure, and other Republicans have criticized MLB’s move. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backed out of throwing the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener on Monday and said the state would not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other special MLB events.

There has been no official announcement made by Major League Baseball regarding where the game will be played.

Denver last hosted the MLB All-Star Game back in 1998.

The relocation of high-profile sports events from cities in response to social issues has a long history in the U.S.

The NFL originally awarded the 1993 Super Bowl to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, but decided in March 1991 to move it to Pasadena, California, after the state failed to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day an official holiday. Arizona became the last state to adopt an MLK Holiday when voters approved it in November 1992.

The NBA first scheduled its 2017 All-Star Game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, then shifted it in July 2016 because of its objections to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people. The law was partially repealed in 2017, and the 2019 All-Star Game was held in Charlotte.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

