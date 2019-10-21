South Phoenix intersection closed after car crashes into semi, causing fuel spill

A major south Phoenix intersection is closed after police say a vehicle collided with a semi-truck, causing a fuel leak.

According to Phoenix police, a vehicle was traveling on Seventh Street early Monday morning when it collided with a semi-truck at Broadway Road, causing the truck's fuel tank to rupture and leak.

After the collision, the semi-truck was pushed into a traffic pole and an unoccupied vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway is expected to be closed for several hours due to the fuel leak.