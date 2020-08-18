SpaceX to mark 100th launch with another round of Starlink satellites

article

It’s a big day for SpaceX.

On Tuesday, the company will launch another batch of 58 Starlink satellites and three Planet Labs spacecrafts into orbit. But this is not your ordinary launch: if it happens, this would be a huge milestone for SpaceX, marking its 100th launch since it began in 2006.

Liftoff is set for 10:31 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. This is the 11th Starlink mission for the company.

The satellites will be carried into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket, the same rocket used in five previous SpaceX missions. If all goes as planned, this would also mark the first time that a Falcon 9 rocket booster has been reused 6 times.

“Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported the Telstar 18 VANTAGE mission in September 2018, the Iridium-8 mission in January 2019, the three separate Starlink missions in May 2019, January 2020, and June 2020,” SpaceX said.

The Falcon 9 first stage will land on the ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ droneship in the Atlantic Ocean following stage separation.

When the launch happens, you’ll be able to watch it live on FOX 35 News.