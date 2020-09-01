Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX will attempt to launch Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites

Updated 1 hour ago
File image of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX will attempt to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket this morning.

The 60 communications satellites were previously scheduled for launch on Tuesday morning from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center but there was a change in plan.

Liftoff time is set for 8:46 a.m. EDT.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide Internet access from low Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers.

SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019. So far, around 600 satellites have been launched during the missions. 

When the launch happens, you can watch it live on FOX 35 News. 