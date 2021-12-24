SR 51 closed after 6-car crash; trooper uninjured after being hit

article

Officials with DPS say a six-car crash has closed the northbound lanes of State Route 51 at Highland Avenue in Phoenix.

Officials have released few info on the crash, but did say that a trooper at the scene was struck either by debris or by a passing vehicle.

"The trooper is not reporting any injuries," read a portion of the statement.

DPS officials say four people are being taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

ADOT officials say there is no estimated reopening time for the freeway.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.