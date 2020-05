article

State Route 87 is partially closed due to a five-acre brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The fire in Tonto National Forest is at milepost 231, near Mazatal Peak.

The left northbound lane has reopened at MP 231 while the right northbound lane remains closed. The southbound lanes are closed at SR 188.

ADOT has not provided an estimated time to reopen the other lanes.