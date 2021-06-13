SRP investigating outage affecting over 1,200 customers

article

Officials with the Salt River Project say they are looking into what caused a power outage that affected an estimated 1,235 customers in the East Valley on June 13.

According to officials, the outage impacts an area stretching from Gilbert Road to Val Vista Drive, and from Brown Road to Main Street in Mesa.

Officials say the power went out at around 4:39 p.m., and is expected to be restored at around 6:40 p.m. on June 13.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

