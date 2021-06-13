Expand / Collapse search
SRP investigating outage affecting over 1,200 customers

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix
Photo of a telephone pole article

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Salt River Project say they are looking into what caused a power outage that affected an estimated 1,235 customers in the East Valley on June 13.

According to officials, the outage impacts an area stretching from Gilbert Road to Val Vista Drive, and from Brown Road to Main Street in Mesa.

Officials say the power went out at around 4:39 p.m., and is expected to be restored at around 6:40 p.m. on June 13.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

