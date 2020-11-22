Stabbing at San Jose church leaves 2 dead, multiple wounded

article

Two people died in a stabbing at a downtown San Jose church on Sunday night, Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

There were "multiple stabbing victims; some with life-threatening injuries" at Grace Baptist Church about 8:45 p.m., the San Jose Police Department tweeted.

The violence did not occur during a religious ceremony, the police said. Instead, the attack apparently involved people who were receiving shelter in the church.

"Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold," the police department said.

A source said KTVU there were victims inside and outside the church, which serves overnight as a shelter.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that a suspect had been arrested but then he later deleted that tweet when police would not confirm that information.

Investigators have not said what led to the stabbing.

Police said there would be more information released later in the day.

The deaths raised the city's homicide total to 41 in 2020.