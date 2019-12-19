Starliner set to launch Friday for test-run to International Space Station

There’s an excitement in the air at the Kennedy Space Center. Boeing has erected a tent at the press site and inside there’s a slew of activities and events previewing Friday's mission.

NASA's Administrator Jim Bridenstine says if all goes well, we will have manned flight in the early part of 2020.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule will take astronauts to the International Space Station. The company is about to run an important test. Launch the vehicle, send it to the ISS unmanned and see how smoothly things go in the docking process. Then make the return trip to earth.

SpaceX did this exact same test with their Dragon Crew Capsule. Very few steps are left to go, then both capsules will have humans inside.

America hasn't sent people into space from American soil since the Shuttle program was canceled in 2011.

Starliner will ride on a United Launch Alliance rocket, an Atlas 5, standing 172 feet tall. This mission has a one-shot window at 6:36 a.m. Friday.

The capsule won’t be empty as there are some Christmas presents inside for the astronauts at the station, and a dummy named "Rosie."

