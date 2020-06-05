State lawmakers asking U.S. Department of Justice to step in and oversee Dion Johnson investigation

article

Two state lawmakers and a Corporation Commissioner are asking federal officials to step in and oversee the investigation into a DPS trooper-involved shooting that killed Dion Johnson.

The deadly shooting happened on the morning of May 25, in an area near Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard. In a statement released by Phoenix Police on Wednesday, officials say Johnson, 28, was found parked alongside the freeway by a trooper. When the trooper tried to arrest Johnson, Johnson grabbed onto the trooper through the open driver-side door, resulting in a struggle.

Police officials say the trooper told investigators that during the struggle, he feared he would be pushed into oncoming traffic. The trooper took out his gun and ordered Johnson to follow his commands. Johnson did so until the trooper was putting his gun back into the holster, when Johnson grabbed for it and the trooper opened fire, striking Johnson.

Questions remain, state leaders say

The letter was addressed to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband and U.S. Attorney for Arizona Michael Bailey, and was signed by State Reps. Reginald Bolding, Dr. Geraldine Peten, and Corporation Commission Sandra Kennedy.

In the letter, Kennedy is noted as the state's only African American to be elected to a statewide office, while Bolding and Peten were noted as two of Arizona's three state lawmakers of African American heritage.

The letter alleges that video recorded from an ADOT live stream shows two troopers standing over Johnson for nearly six minutes while an ambulance was parked a short distance away.

"The scene was secure, and Mr. Johnson no longer posed a threat (if he ever did). These troopers stood there for six agonizing minutes while the life of the only other witness to this shooting slipped away," a portion of the letter read.

In the letter, the decision by DPS to hand the shooting investigation off to Phoenix Police was also criticized.

"It's impossible to see how handing over the investigation of Dion Johnson's death to one of the deadliest police departments in the country will result in the objectivity and transparency his family, our communities and our constituents are demanding," a portion of the letter read.

On Friday, an attorney representing Johnson's family held a news conference.